OFWs facing death penalty down to 38 from 73

A total of 38 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are facing the death penalty due to murder, involvement in illegal drugs and other cases, the Department of Migrant Workers official said Friday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said most death row cases are recrded in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East after Malaysia commuted its death sentences to imprisonment under its new Death Penalty and Life Imprisonment Review Act 2023.

"Right now, we are monitoring around 38 death row cases. It used to be higher than that, around 72 to 73 but the development in Malaysia about two years ago, they had a decree to commute the death sentence to life," he said.

He assures that the agency is providing legal assistance and ensuring the welfare of the OFW's who are facing death penalties in the other countries.

"Some have managed to be pardoned, some have managed to be negotiated to come home," he said.

The most celebrated case is that of Mary Jane Veloso, whose death sentence in Indonesia was commuted to life imprisonment which will be served in the Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS