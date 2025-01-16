Philippines, Japan to firm up cooperation in maritime security

By Robina Asido

The Philippines and Japan agreed to strengthen cooperation with the United States in maritime security as its administration is set to change with the inauguration of President Donald Trump next week.

In a press conference Wednesday following the bilateral meeting with Filipino diplomats headed by Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the importance of maintaining good communication and cooperation with the new administration of the United States.

"Secretary Manalo and I agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the maritime security arena through working with like minded countries such as Japan, Philippines, United States trilateral partnership, and also to maintain good communication with the next US administration," Iwaya said.

"We will approach the next US administration to convey that constructive commitment of the United States in this region is important also for the United States itself," he added

To maintain and strengthen the momentum of the trilateral cooperation, Iwaya said "Japan will continue going forward to work with the Philippines in bolstering our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in realizing a free and open Indo Pacific based on rule of law."

"Southeast Asia is located at the strategic pivot in the Indo-Pacific, and is a world growth center. Thus partnership with Southeast Asia is vital for regional peace and stability," he said.

In his speech, Manalo said "the relationship between the Philippines and Japan is making great headway at the same time as our trilateral cooperation with the United States."

"As neighbors, we face similar challenges in our common pursuit of regional peace and stability. Thus, we are working together to improve resilience and enhance adaptive capacity in the face of the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"We will work together, leveraging our Strengthened Strategic Partnership with other like-minded states including our Trilateral cooperation with the United States, in preserving, upholding, and defending the rules-based international order and in working for a free and open Indo-Pacific." he added.

During the bilateral meeting, both ministers also "agreed to convene the next Vice-Ministerial Strategic Dialogue (VMSD) this year to continue to pursue our bilateral engagements through the implementation of our bilateral mechanism."

Manalo also highlighted the Philippines’ commitment to improving and strengthening trade and investment relations with Japan.

"I also mentioned the possible general review of PJEPA at an early date. I welcome Japan’s proposals to cooperate in the areas of (Information and Communication Technologies) ICT, economic resilience and de risking, and on the diversification of the telecommunication industry," he said.

"We will also continue working together to attain the development goals of the country especially in infrastructure including the Davao City Bypass Construction Project, flood management and climate change mitigation," the foreign affairs secretary added.DMS