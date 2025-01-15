DOTr, delegates of ASEAN-Japan Transport Partnership inspect MRT-3 Shaw station

Assistant Transportation Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino and MRT-3 officials met with delegates of the ASEAN-Japan Transport Partnership (AJTP) Monday for an accessibility inspection of MRT-3 Shaw Boulevard Station and its facilities.

Aquino and the delegates met at the Ayala Station where they took the train going to Shaw Boulevard Station.

" Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards providing better transportation services to the Filipino people, as we are especially privileged to have the AJTP delegates in attendance to share with us their expertise in ensuring safe, efficient, accessible, and inclusive transport," Aquino said.

After the inspection, the delegates sat down with the officials to discuss their recommendations on making the MRT-3 facilities more accessible to persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The delegates, composed of accessible transport expert and standards designer Tetsuo Akiyama; Eco-Mo Foundation Deputy Director Daisuke Sawada; and members of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), discussed their recommendations on improvement of comfort rooms, escalators, elevators, signages, and other areas.

Aquino thanked the delegates and said the Department of Transportation is looking forward to engaging further with the AJTP to provide more accessible services to passengers.

"The DOTr looks forward to engaging with the AJTP to drive meaningful change to ensure seamless and inclusive transport systems throughout the country," she added. Department of Transportation