「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P3,690
$100=P5840

1月15日のまにら新聞から

Philippine embassy says Japanese travelers boosted tourism revenue in 2024

［ 98 words｜2025.1.15｜英字 (English) ］

Japanese travelers have greatly contributed to the growth in the Philippine tourism industry’s revenue, the Philippine Embassy in Japan said Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Embassy said that the country’s tourism revenues reached its highest in 2024, amounting to P760.5 billion.

This was a 9.04 percent increase from 2023.

“Japanese travelers, ranking third among our top visitors, have been instrumental in this success. Your love for our islands, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality fills us with immense gratitude,” the embassy said.

The Philippine Embassy in Japan also urged other Japanese tourists to visit the country. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2025年1月15日 次の記事2025年1月15日