Philippine embassy says Japanese travelers boosted tourism revenue in 2024

Japanese travelers have greatly contributed to the growth in the Philippine tourism industry’s revenue, the Philippine Embassy in Japan said Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Embassy said that the country’s tourism revenues reached its highest in 2024, amounting to P760.5 billion.

This was a 9.04 percent increase from 2023.

“Japanese travelers, ranking third among our top visitors, have been instrumental in this success. Your love for our islands, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality fills us with immense gratitude,” the embassy said.

The Philippine Embassy in Japan also urged other Japanese tourists to visit the country. Jaspearl Tan/DMS