PNP arrests 31 for violating gun ban

The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested 31 persons, including a military personnel, for violating the gun ban with the start of the election period for the 2025 midterm polls.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, the PNP spokesperson, said the soldier, who was arrested in Nueva Ecija, carried the rank of private first class.

Another violator was an employee of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Fajardo.

Three security guards and 26 civilians were also arrested, she added.

With many gun ban violators recorded in the first day of the election period, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Monday blasted those who persist in carrying firearms outside their homes without any authorization from the poll body.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said: ''It is unfortunate that many are still being stubborn despite our massive information drive as they continue to carry their firearms outside their residences even though their licenses are suspended." DMS