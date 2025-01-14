Iglesia Ni Cristo calls for peace, unity in rallies

Around 1.5 million members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila Monday to unanimously call for peace and unity in the country.

Wearing mostly white shirts bearing the words "National Rally for Peace", INC members from various parts of Luzon trooped as early as 6 am for the program set from 4 pm to 6 pm. There were 12 venues where the rally was held nationwide.

INC spokesman Edwil Zabala said the event is meant to promote peace and unity, and is not aimed at pushing for any political interests.

"There are many more things which our citizens need that must be attended to. These will not be achieved if all we see taking place is conflict," said Zabala.

"Perhaps our countrymen, who also desire peace and want our leaders to take care of the needs of our nation, will not contradict the opinion given by President Marcos Jr.,” he added.

He was referring to a statement by Marcos that for the House of Representatives to pursue an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte would sidetrack the country from important tasks.

Former Senator Leila de Lima, the spokesperson of the complainants who filed the first impeachment complaint against Duterte, called the rally a “pro-Duterte” and “anti-impeachment action.

In an interview with ANC, she questioned if the INC’s rally would have an effect on how Congress would act on the impeachment complaints against the Vice President.

"Let's call a spade a spade because well they said it is a rally for peace and unity and to support and they also said that it is in support of PBBM's (President Bongbong Marcos) position that impeachment would not be proper at this point you know he's also against the impeachment. So it's basically and essentially a pro-VP Sara and anti-impeachment action,” De Lima said.

Duterte, in a video message, thanked the Iglesia Ni Cristo for continuing to bring unity and understanding of issues to Filipinos.

Aside from the one at the Quirino Grandstand, the peace rally was held in 12 other venues across the country.

These were at the Ilagan Sports Complex in Isabela; Sawangan Park in Albay; Plaza Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro City; Quirino Stadium in Ilocos Sur; Rizal Park in Davao City; and Cebu South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Peace rallies were also held at the Don Pedro Vicente Park in Puerto Princesa City; Capitol Park and Lagoon in Bacolod City; Pagadian City proper in Zamboanga del Sur; Iloilo New Freedom Grandstand in Iloilo City; Butuan City Sports Complex in Butuan City; and Ormoc City Stage in Ormoc City.

After the event, INC members helped in immediately cleaning the venues where the peace rallies were held. DMS