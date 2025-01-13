Marcos calls for discipline among Pinoys

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged Filipinos to have discipline in every aspect of their lives and contribute in nation-building

“Tuwing Bagong Taon ay hindi nawawala ang usaping New Year’s Resolution: Bagong Taon, Bagong Panimula, Bagong Ako, Bagong Pag-asa, at idagdag na rin natin? Bagong Pilipino!,” Marcos said in his PBBM VLOG: Bagong Taon, Bagong Piliino!

“Dahil sa inyong pagpapabuti at pagpapahusay ng sarili, sa anumang bagay, maliit man o malaki, lahat po ‘yan ay nakakatulong sa pagpapaganda ng bansa natin,” the President said

A “Bagong Filipino“ should be disciplined in oneself, disciplined at home, and in the streets, he said

The Chief Executive also urged all Filipinos to achieve health and fitness goals.

He also called for discipline in using social media, especially in communicating or delivery of messages.

He also sought discipline on the road to avoid fights in the streets and throwing trash indiscriminately

Marcos said one of his New Year’s Resolution is to take care of his health for him to continue his job of improving the nation. He wanted Filipinos to do the same

He also vowed to continue pursuing Filipino culture of excellence, which the public must also do.

The President also encouraged Filipinos to change their mindset from mediocrity to excellence.

He likewise pushed for improved standards in technology so the country could be at par with the rest of the world. Presidential News Desk