Four arrested for violating gun ban as election period for 2025 poll starts

Four individuals were arrested on Sunday as the gun ban for the 2025 midterm election was implemented, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said.

Marbil said: “According to the text I received, we have arrested individuals from the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao), and Regions 12 (Soccsksargen), 6 (Western Visayas), and 3 (Central Luzon) who have violated the Comelec (Commission on Elections) gun ban.

Marbil said the ones who were caught in Western Visayas were carrying pistols

He warned gun owners that their licenses could be revoked if they violate the gun ban during the election period

“The Comelec chairman (George Garcia) said, and I told them as well, if you’re caught violating the law, even if you have a valid license to own a firearm, we will revoke your license. It will be suspended, and we’ll implement a policy on how many years you won’t be allowed to own a gun. Just try us?if you violate the law, we’ll permanently revoke your ability to own firearms. That’s our warning to them,” Marbil said.

The Comelec has identified 403 areas of concern, including 38 areas in the "red category".

Marbil said they have established 1,472 checkpoints. “We have multiple checkpoints, fully accounted for, and these continue consistently. At any given time, we won’t have fewer than 1,000 checkpoints. I’ve already provided details on this, and these checkpoints operate continuously?morning, noon, and night. We want the public to truly feel the strict enforcement of Comelec through these checkpoints,” Marbil said.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the Election Period shall start 90 days before the day of the election and shall end 30 days after.

During the Election Period, people are not allowed to bear, carry, or transport firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by the Comelec. Jaspearl Tan/DMS