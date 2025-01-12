Single-digit poverty level by 2028 attainable: DSWD

A social welfare official is optimistic the government can achieve a single-digit poverty level by 2028 through the current anti-poverty initiatives of the Marcos administration.

In a news forum in Quezon City, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Edu Punay said the goal is attainable within three years given the development programs of the state.

“Yes, we’re almost halfway the administration and the national government is targeting that we become a middle-income country,” Punay said.

“So, one of the requirements ay iyon hinahabol namin sa DSWD na single digit poverty level,” he said.

“Upon consultation and a thorough review of that data and analytics, statistics ? this is possible within the administration. By 2028, talagang kaya po nating ibaba sa single-digit ang poverty level,” he said.

Such a view is supported by the government’s developmental partners such as the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and World Food Program (WFP), Punay added.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) earlier said the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is on track to implementing the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. Presidential News Desk