Veloso spends 40th birthday with family at Correctional

Mary Jane Veloso was reunited with her family for her 40th birthday Friday at the Correctional Institution for Women where she is serving her life sentence after being repatriated from Indonesia.

Veloso was with her parents, her two sons, other relatives and supporters as she celebrated her first birthday in the Philippine soil after spending 14 years on death row in Indonesia for illegal drugs.

A photograph shared by Migrante International showed Veloso’s parents and her sons smiling outside the CIW grounds while carrying food.

Veloso’s mother, Celia, said while they are sad that her daughter remains in jail, they are not losing hope that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will eventually grant her clemency.

Edre Olalia, National Union of People’s Lawyers chairman, said there is no more reason for Marcos not to pardon Veloso.

After their visit, Veloso’s family and their supporters trooped to Mendiola in Manila where they joined a rally urging Marcos to grant clemency to her on humanitarian grounds. DMS