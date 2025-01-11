FDI net inflows rise by 50.2% in October 2024; year-to-date level reaches $7.7b

Foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows grew by 50.2 percent to $1.0 billion in October 2024 from $681 million in October 2023.

The increase in net FDI inflows was due to the 60.7 percent growth in non-residents' net investments in debt instruments to $839 million from $522 million.

Likewise, non-residents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) rose by 34.1 percent to $100 million from $74 million.

Meanwhile, the growth in FDI inflows was moderated by a marginal contraction in non-residents’ reinvestment of earnings. This decreased by 0.9 percent to $83 million from $84 million in October 2023.

Equity capital placements in October 2024 came largely from Japan, the United States, and Singapore. These investments were directed primarily to the manufacturing, real estate, and construction industries.

The developments brought the January-October 2024 FDI net inflows to $7.7 billion. This represents a growth of 8.2 percent from the $7.1 billion net inflows in January-October 2023. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas