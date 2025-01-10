41% support Duterte’s impeachment: SWS

Forty-one percent support the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives, a poll by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

According to the fourth quarter survey of the SWS, 35 percent disagreed with Duterte’s impeachment, while 19 were undecided.

In terms of provinces, most people who agreed with Duterte’s impeachment came from Balance Luzon (Luzon outside Metro Manila) at 50 percent, while those who opposed it came from Mindanao at 56 percent.

A majority of those who were undecided came from the Visayas at 24 percent.

In terms of socioeconomic classes, a majority of those who wanted her to be impeached came from classes A, B, and C; while most of those who disagreed came from class E.

The survey was conducted from December 12 to 18, 2024, using face-to-face interviews with 1,260 adults nationwide, including 1,080 in Balance Luzon, and 360 each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Three impeachment complaints against Duterte were filed by various groups in the House of Representatives in December last year.

The first was filed on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes, the second on the public betrayal of trust, and the third on the culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, plunder, technical malversation, and bribery. Jaspearl Tan/DMS