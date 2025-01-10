38 areas under red category of concern: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and other security forces have placed 38 areas, mostly from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), under the red category of concern for the midterm elections.

In a press briefing, Aimee Ferolino, Comelec Commissioner in charge of gun ban and security concern, said areas placed under the red category of concern include 32 in BARMM, two in Cagayan Valley, two in the Bicol Region, one in Western Visayas and one in Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, 177 areas were placed under the orange category of concern, including 48 in the Bicol Region, 22 in BARMM, 17 in the Caraga Region, 16 in Western Visayas, 15 in Cagayan Valley, 13 in Eastern Visayas, 12 in Mimaropa, 11 in Soccsksargen, eight in Northern Mindanao, three in the Zamboanga Peninsula, and one each in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

There were 188 areas under the yellow category, including 49 in BARMM, 22 in Northern Mindanao, 19 in the Ilocos Region, 18 in the Zamboanga Peninsula, 13 in Eastern Visayas, 13 in Central Luzon, 11 in CARAGA, nine in Cagayan Valley, seven each in Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas; and one in Mimaropa.

A total of 1,239 were placed in the green category, including 134 in Calabarzon, 116 in Central Luzon, 116 in Eastern Visayas, 109 in Central Visayas, 106 in the Ilocos Region, 67 in Cagayan Valley, 66 in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), 64 in the Bicol Region, 63 in Northern Mindanao, 60 in Mimaropa, 51 in the Zamboanga Peninsula, 49 in the Davao Region, 45 in Caraga, 36 in Soccskargen, 24 in BARMM, and 17 in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said this was a good indication that the number of election-related incidents was low.

“This is a good indication that our green category is very high, and our red category is very low. So far, this means that, based on what our security forces, especially the Philippine National Police (PNP), are observing and monitoring, election-related violence is not significantly high,” Garcia said.

“In fact, you can verify this with the PNP. Out of the 120 or so incidents they monitored during the previous filing of candidacies, which was at least one year before the election, only 12 were election-related violence. Compared to 2021 and 2018, this is the lowest number of such incidents. For us, we are happy about the result, but we hope it doesn’t increase further,” he added.

The green category means the area has no security concerns or is relatively peaceful.

The yellow category means that two election-related incidents happened in the area in the past two elections that have no participation of local terrorist groups, there is an intense political rivalry with no participation of terrorist groups, possible employment of private armed groups (PAGs), there are occurrences of election-related incidents without the involvement of terrorist groups, and the area has been previously declared under COMELEC control.

The orange means the area has a combination of two or more factors of the yellow category and has serious armed threats posed by terrorist groups or other groups.

The red category means the area has one or more factors under the yellow category with serious armed threats posed by terrorist groups or other threat groups declared by a competent authority under the orange category; or the declaration of government agencies concerned that one of the grounds for the declaration of COMELEC control exists.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said they have monitored three active private armed groups (PAGs) and five potential ones.

“Starting January 12 at midnight, we will start establishing checkpoints. So of course, many will be affected, but we assure you, it will be a better and peaceful election for 2025,” Marbil said.

“There is one thing we can assure, on the part of the PNP, we will always be apolitical.”

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. said that their pre-election activities include addressing PAGs, addressing peace spoilers, and addressing the permit to campaign and permit to win of the New People’s Army (NPA).

He added that during the election, the Comelec has assigned them to deploy troops and assets for election duties.

“We will also support the election through the joint security control centers. And then, we will assist Comelec in ensuring the safe transport of election materials and election personnel,” Brawner said.

Jaspearl Tan/DMS