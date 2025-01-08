Gov't debt recorded at P16.09 trillion as of end-November

The National Government's total outstanding debt reached P16.09 trillion as of end-November, the Bureau of Treasury said Tuesday.

The debt portfolio increased by 0.4 percent or P70.70 billion from the end-October level due to net financing and the impact of local currency depreciation on the valuation of foreign-currency-denominated debt.

The peso depreciated against the US dollar from P58.198 as of end-October to P58.602 as of end-November. Of the total debt stock, 67.87 percent is composed of domestic securities, while 32.13 percent consists of external obligations.

National Government guaranteed obligations totaled P422.04 billion as of end-November, reflecting a 2.5 percent or P10.28 billion increase from its end-October level.

This resulted from P8.95 billion in new domestic guarantees, as well as P1.85 billion in upward adjustments brought about by unfavorable foreign currency movements.

Meanwhile, the P0.52 billion repayment of external guarantees provided a slight offset. Since end-December 2023, National Government guaranteed obligations have risen by 20.8 percent or P72.59 billion. Bureau of Treasury