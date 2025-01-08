Filipina workers in Japan told not to quit jobs if pregnant

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is reminding women overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan to stay put in their jobs even if they get pregnant or have given birth.

In its advisory, the DMW said recruitment agencies must help in informing female OFWs that it is not necessary for them to leave their employers.

There are at least 330,000 OFWs in Japan.

"We remind all concerned Philippine recruitment agencies/sending organizations and accredited entities providing Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars to TITP (Technical Intern Training Program) interns to refrain from teaching or encouraging their trainees to terminate their employment and return to the Philippines if they get pregnant or give birth," said the DMW.

Under Japanese law, "employers must not use marriage, pregnancy, or childbirth as grounds for terminating the employment of female workers".

"The trainee-workers must be informed of the rights of women under relevant Japanese laws," said the DMW. DMS