Gov't says old military data stolen by alleged Chinese hackers

Information and Communication Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said only old military data was stolen following reports that alleged Chinese hackers targeted the Office of the President.

"I’d like to reiterate that so far what we have seen is that no current information has been compromised," Uy told reporters during a Palace briefing on Tuesday.

"What we have seen so far are old data from many years ago that are being regurgitated, recycled just to make an impression that they were successful in doing so," he added.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Chinese hackers targetted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and stole ''sensitive data as part of a yearslong campaign.''

Uy confirmed that the government was able to secure the system after detecting the attack early on.

"There are always attempts to do so and in many instances, for attacks like those, we’re able to detect them early on and when we do so we are able to secure the database and we’re able to secure the systems so that it remains just an attempt and not be able to compromise some of the more sensitive data," he said.

In a separate briefing, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla noted that "cyber attacks are a daily occurrence" but what "is important is we are able to detect and we are able to deter these attacks".

"We have intrusion detection systems in place and intrusion prevention systems that are in place," she said. Robina Asido/DMS