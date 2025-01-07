Fireworks injury tally end at 843, up 38% from 2024: DOH

More persons were injured in welcoming the New Year, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday, the final day for reporting these incidents.

A total of 843 persons sustained firecracker-related injuries from December 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025.

"This is 38 percent higher compared to the 610 total cases last year," said the DOH.

The death toll among revelers ended at four, the DOH said. One of them died due to stray bullet, it added.

Kwitis, 5-star, and boga are the most common causes of firecracker-related injuries, the DOH said.

Nearly 500 injuries or 499 cases were reported among those aged 19 years old and below. DMS