220 detained Filipinos in UAE coming home: Marcos

Malacanang on Monday said 220 detained Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to return home soon after being pardoned during its 53rd National Day last December 2.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

"This decision, which is on top of the 143 Filipinos who were given pardon during Eid al Adha is proof of the strong relations of our countries," Marcos said in a video message in his social media page Monday.

Citing information from Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said UAE granted the pardon following the representation from the President.

PCO said UAE announced the pardon on December 26, 2024 to demonstrate its "distinguished friendship" with the Philippines.

Lazaro said the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi is processing documentary and administrative requirements for the repatriation of the pardoned Filipinos. DMS