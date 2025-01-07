Presence of Chinese “Monster” ship near Zambales seeks to intimidate fishermen: NSC

The presence of Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5091, the world’s largest coast guard ship and also known as “The Monster”, off the coast of Zambales aims to intimidate fishermen near Scarborough Shoal, the National Security Council (NSC) said Monday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said last Saturday that the Chinese ship was found 54 nautical miles away from Capones Island, Zambales.

“It looks like this is a part of China’s intimidation, coercion, aggression, and deception of China. They are showing that they have this kind of ship and they are scaring the fishermen who are fishing in the West Philippine Sea,” National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya told "Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” on Monday.

“In response to this, we will further strengthen the presence of our BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources) and our Coast Guard to support our fishermen,” he added.

He also advised fisher folk to continue fishing in the West Philippine Sea.

Malaya said that PCG and other government agencies are monitoring “The Monster” and continue to issue radio challenges.

“We are not just allowing this to happen. We are monitoring it. In fact, we are shadowing it. Until now, the BRP Cabra is monitoring and shadowing the movements of 5901,” Malaya said.

“Our radio challenges are continuing and we are ensuring that this ship doesn’t do anything harmful within our exclusive economic zone,” he said.

Malaya said that the Chinese vessel was not conducting any blocking or dangerous maneuvers.

“This monster ship is not blocking or doing any dangerous maneuvers. It is just moving, and given that we don’t want to be the precursor of any provocative action, as of now, we will just monitor and shadow it,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS