PNP ensuring smooth flow for Feast of Black Nazarene

The Philippine National Police (PNP) have found obstructions in the routes of the Black Nazarene procession set Thursday after their final walkthrough and gave recommendations to ensure it flows, its spokesperson said Sunday.

“At the last minute, the MPD (Manila Police District) is revisiting areas reported to have obstructions along the procession route. These were previously reported to the LGU (local government unit) and DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), as the MPD provided recommendations to ensure the procession flows smoothly and safely,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said in an interview with dzBB.

“Last-minute preparations include those handling the carriage carrying the Black Nazarene, the people assigned as Kristos, and coordination with other agencies like the Red Cross and DOH (Department of Health). This is to ensure not just security but also public safety and health concerns,” she added.

Thousands of devotees are expected to follow the procession of the Black Nazarene, whose statute has been reputed to cure ills.

Fajardo said they have not monitored any serious threats that could disrupt the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

“We have formed contingency plans if ever there are scenarios that we identify that could possibly happen,” she said.

Fajardo said that the police would not be surrounding the Black Nazarene and its carriage.

“ But we have a stricter request, together with the Quiapo Church, that people refrain from climbing the carriage to avoid serious injuries. The new carriage design removes any footholds, including places for lights and flowers, to discourage climbing. However, devotees can still toss their handkerchiefs or small towels to be wiped on the Nazarene or the carriage itself,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said the PNP would implement a liquor ban from January 8 to 10 and a gun ban from January 8 to 11. Jaspearl Tan/DMS