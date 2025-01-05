Five dead due to ITCZ, shear line: OCD

Five people died while two others were missing because of the Intertropical Convergence Zone and Shear Line, an Office of Civil Defense report said.

The OCD said the five drowned. Three victims are from Palawan, one from Eastern Samar and another one from Davao Occidental

In its recent report, the OCD also recorded 20 individuals injured or ill because of the weather disturbance in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas and Davao Regions

It also noted that there have been 1,092 houses that were damaged in Eastern Visayas and Davao Regions, including 394 houses that are totally destroyed and 698 that are partially damaged while damage to infrastructure in Davao Region has reached PhP 215,700,000.

"Power supply interruptions have been reported in one municipality in Region XI (Davao), and transportation infrastructure is also severely affected, with 39 roads and 6 bridges deemed impassable across Regions II (Cagayan Valley), IV-A (Calabarzon), IV-B (Mimaropa), V (Bicol), VIII (Eastern Visayas), and XI (Davao)," said OCD

"A total of 139,255 families, affecting approximately 436,164 persons, are impacted in Regions II (Cagayan Valley), IV-A (Calabarzon), IV-B (Mimaropa), V (Bicol), VIII (Eastern Visayas), and XI (Davao). Currently, 2,366 families, or 549 persons, are staying in 29 evacuation centers, while 1,661 families, comprising 2,247 persons, are outside of these centers," it added.

Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno has issued a memorandum to all Regional Directors, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and anticipatory actions.

“With the ongoing reports of flooding and the resulting fatalities, injuries, and destruction of property across various regions, it is essential that we take decisive action to prevent further loss of life and damage," he said.

"The public must not take these weather systems lightly, as they can be as destructive as the typhoons we experienced in January 2023, where 43 lives were lost in the Visayas and Mindanao due to flooding and landslides caused by intense rainfall from the shear line,'' he added.

“This memorandum serves as a reminder to all regional directors to activate our disaster response protocols and ensure our communities are well-prepared.”

Under the memorandum, regional offices are instructed to refresh their personnel on the National Disaster Response Plan and local contingency protocols, with an emphasis on worst-case scenario planning.

A thorough assessment of Food and Non-Food Items (FNFI) and emergency response equipment must also be conducted to address any potential shortages proactively.

The OCD noted that according to the memorandum, "it is imperative that all communication lines remain operational to facilitate seamless coordination among government units during disasters".

"Regional Directors are encouraged to recommend preemptive evacuations to Local Chief Executives, particularly for communities in vulnerable areas susceptible to flooding and landslides. Additionally, any incidents that may impact disaster response efforts should be reported for immediate review and action," it added. Robina Asido/DMS