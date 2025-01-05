DND, AFP reaffirm sovereignty, set modernization goals for 2025

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. led the annual joint New Year’s Call of the Department of National Defense (DND) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday at Camp Aguinaldo.

In his remarks, Teodoro urged the DND and AFP to remain steadfast in protecting national sovereignty and upholding humanitarian values, reflecting the overall theme of resilience and unity. He emphasized that the defense organization must "not allow the Philippines to be subjected to any distortions in narratives or momentum."

"Every life is precious, and ‘no one left behind’ is our commitment?not only to our people but also to our international commitments,” Teodoro said.

He also thanked the Philippines' foreign partners for their support in upholding the country’s sovereignty and rights under international law

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner, Jr. shared the military organization’s priorities for 2025, including the modernization of the armed forces, enhancement of defense capabilities, and establishment of strong presence in strategic areas of the country.

“We will enhance our naval, aerial, ground, air defense, and cyber capabilities to protect our resources and ensure the security of our waters, always adhering to international law," General Brawner said. Department of National Defense