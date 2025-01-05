P4.45 million worth of marijuana seized in Caloocan City

Over 36 kilos of marijuana worth P4.45 million were seized by authorities in an operation in Caloocan City on Friday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the illegal drugs were confiscated from two high-value suspects arrested in a subdivision in Barangay 175 at 1:35 am.

Aberin said the suspects, who are residents of the city, have been the target of an intelligence-driven operation following reports about their involvement in the proliferation of illegal drugs in Metro Manila.

The suspects who are facing drug trafficking cases are now detained at the Caloocan police station’s custodial facility while the packs of marijuana were brought to the Northern Police District’s forensic unit for laboratory examination.

Aberin said the suspects are undergoing custodial debriefing to identify and arrest their cohorts.

“These actions form part of a comprehensive strategy to not only disrupt but also completely dismantle the syndicate’s operations, ensuring it can no longer pose a threat to public safety,” he said

On Thursday night, police also seized around 100 grams of shabu, worth P680,000 from a 44-year-old taxi driver in Muntinlupa City.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Abrugena, Southern Police District director, said the police officers were responding to a reported presence of an armed man at the Old City Terminal in Barangay Alabang when they arrested a suspect carrying illegal drugs along with a .38 caliber handgun around 9:40 pm.

The suspect is now facing cases of possession of dangerous drugs and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. DMS