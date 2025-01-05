Palace declares January 9 as special non working day in Manila

The office of the president declared January 9, 2025 a special (non-working) day in the city of Manila due to the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene.

The Presidential Proclamation was issued based on the request of the City of Manila to "ensure orderly procession of devotees and to facilitate the flow of traffic."

The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Friday.

In a radio interview, Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, Manila Police District Director said that according to Quiapo Church over six million devotees are expected to visit the city.

He also confirmed the implementation of liquor ban, gun ban, no fly and sail zone in the vicinity of Quiapo Church and nearby areas where the event will take place

Following reports that the weather will be rainy on January 9, Ibay said devotees will only be allowed to use disposable raincoats when they visit the image of the Black Nazarene and join the traslacion. Robina Asido/DMS