DOH denies emergence of new global health concern

The Department of Health (DOH) said Friday there is no confirmed emergence of a new global health concern coming from China or the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Reliable sources currently do not support circulating posts on social media about an alleged international health concern," said the DOH.

"There is no confirmation from either the cited country or the World Health Organization," it added.

"Philippine disease surveillance systems are in place and working," said the DOH.

The DOH urged the public not to share questionable websites or online sources. DMS