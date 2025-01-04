Navy to undertake forensic test on recovered drone

The Philippine Navy said they will do a forensic test to see if a drone recovered by a fisherman in Masbate ''if it can communicate, send data, if it has a mothership, or if it has a land-based sensor that monitors it,'' its spokesman said Friday.

In a radio interview, Philippine Navy Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the markings found does not mean it is automatically from a specific country.

The underwater drone with markings HY-119, allegedly from China, was recovered by fishermen off the coast of San Pascual in Masbate on Monday afternoon. It was turned over to by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bicol Regional Office to the Philippine Navy on Tuesday.

He said that during this time of the year equipment similar to the underwater drone is usually washed ashore in the shoreline and then recovered by fisherfolks.

Trinidad said there is a possibility that it is "towed or if it has a pre-program or remotely-activated based on its command and control".

"We should factor in the size of the batteries especially if it is remotely operated ... Most likely if its battery operated it only has a limited duration and battery life", he stated.

Trinidad said they have yet to announce when they will finish their investigation on the underwater drone.

Trinidad said that in case the underwater drone was allegedly sent to gather information, it will be difficult for the Philippine Navy to locate similar ones in the near future due to its smaller size and limitations of their sensors. Marie Manalili/DMS