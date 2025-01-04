Marcos EO removes Sara, former presidents as National Security Council members

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order (EO) No. 81, streamlining the National Security Council (NSC) by removing Vice President Sara Duterte and former presidents as members.

Under the new order dated December 30 2024, the members of the NSC will include the President as chairperson; Senate President; Speaker of the House of the Representatives; Senate President Pro-Tempore; Deputy Speakers for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao; Majority Floor Leader of the Senate; Majority Floor Leader of the House; Minority Floor Leader of the Senate; Minority Floor Leader of the House; Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations; Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security; Chairperson of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs; Chairperson of the House Committee on Public Order and Security.

In a brief statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the vice president was removed from the NSC members since it is "not considered relevant to the responsibilities of membership" of the council.

"Nonetheless, when the need arises, the EO reserves to the President the power to add members or advisers," Bersamin said.

The NSC serves as the advisory body of the President on security matters.

Also among the NSC members are the Executive Secretary; National Security Adviser; Secretary of Foreign Affairs; Secretary of Justice; Secretary of National Defense; Secretary of the Interior and Local Government; Secretary of Labor and Employment; Chief Presidential Legal Counsel; Presidential Spokesperson; Head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office; and past Presidents of the Philippines.

Among these members, the President, Senate President or his representative, Speaker of the House of Representatives or his representative, Executive Secretary, National Security Adviser, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of Justice, Secretary of National Defense, and Secretary of the Interior and Local Government were designated as members of the NSC Executive Committee. DMS