Firecracker-related injuries down, but fatalities reported: DOH

The number of firecracker-related injuries rose to over 500, which is lower compared to last year, and illegal firecrackers continue to account for most of these cases, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a press briefing Thursday, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said there were 534 firework-related injuries, lesser than last year’s 594.

A 78-year-old male in Nueva Ecija died from effects of an explosion from firecrackers but three other deaths were being confirmed if these were caused by pyrotechnics, Herbosa said.

“It's actually good news since it went down. But it would be better if there were zero injuries," Herbosa said.

"There will still be more cases reported until January 6. But we expect them to be lower. We don't expect cases to increase a lot," he added.

He said the DOH would push for a ban on using fireworks during the New Year’s celebration, especially for children, whether they are legal or illegal since most of the victims are the youth.

"If it's (ban) not possible, we will push for community fireworks display so that only professionals will handle fireworks," Herbosa said.

"Most of the injuries were caused by illegal firecrackers," he said.

Based on data from the DOH, the top causes of injuries were from kwitis and boga.

Herbosa said that of the cases, 322 cases involved those aged 19 and below while 212 cases involved those 20 years old and above.

Herbosa advised the public to use other noisemakers instead of fireworks.

“Let us use other noise makers. Those that are safe and nobody gets injured. Use pots, pans, horns, and even loudspeakers," he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS