Navy investigating ''drone'' recovered in Masbate

The Philippine Navy is investigating the "remotely operated submersible drone" recovered by a fisherman off the waters of Masbate province last Monday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Thursday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs office chief, said the underwater drone with markings HY-119 which is allegedly from China was recovered by a fisherman at the municipal seawaters of Barangay Iniwaran, San Pascual around 2:15 pm of December 30.

It was turned over by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bicol Regional Office to the Philippine Navy on December 31.

The markings refer to a Chinese underwater navigation and communication system.

It enables underwater vessels or devices to communicate with surface units or satellites. It also transmits and receives data, voice messages and navigation information.

"The Navy is currently conducting further investigation to determine its origin and purpose," he said.

Trinidad said the recovery of the submersible drone "underscores the importance of collaboration with local fisherfolk and maritime stakeholders".

"We commend their vigilance and continued support in reporting suspicious activities and encourage ongoing cooperation to ensure the effective monitoring of our territorial waters," he said.

"The AFP is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of our maritime domain, with all necessary resources mobilized to address similar and other situations with the utmost diligence," Trinidad added. Robina Asido/DMS