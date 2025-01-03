ourism dept. welcomes Japan's lowering of travel advisory in some Mindanao areas

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday welcomed Japan's lowering of a travel advisory in certain areas in Mindanao last December 10.

According to the Tourism department, this move shows the “improved safety and security” of the Mindanao region.

“We are grateful to the Government of Japan for this downgrading of the travel advisory in parts of Mindanao. This is a significant move that attests to the improved safety and security in the region as an aim to bolster tourism not only in the usual destinations but most importantly, in the emerging and lesser-known ones,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement.

Citing an advisory from Japan’s Foreign Ministry, the DOT said the Davao Region, composed of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental, was lowered from Level 2 to Level 1.

These areas join the cities of Mati, Tagum, Samal, Davao, and Digos, which remain at Level 1.

Misamis Oriental was also lowered from Level 2 to Level 1. Cagayan de Oro City, Jasaan, Villanueva, and Tagoloan remained at Level 1.

Surigao City in the Caraga Region was also downgraded from Level 2 to Level 1, joining Siargao Islands at Level 1.

In the Soccsksargen region, the eastern part of Sarangani Province, which is Malungon, Alabel, Malapatan, and Glan was lowered from Level 3 to Level 2.

Level 1 travel advisory warns Japanese tourists to be more careful, Level 2 advises them to refrain from traveling if it is non-essential and non-urgent, and Level 3 tells them not to travel to the destination at any time.

“Allowing foreigners to visit Mindanao likewise clearly manifests that the current administration promotes an inclusive environment that fosters equal growth and opportunities for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. With this move from Japan, we wish that other nations will follow suit as the Philippines offers so much more than our sun and beach destinations,” she said.

Frasco said that the lowering of travel advisories would also boost the country’s tourism revenue with partially estimated visitor receipts accounting for P712 billion from January 1 to December 15, 2024, representing a 119 percent recovery rate from the 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. Jaspearl Tan/DMS