340 persons injured from firecrackers: DOH

More than 300 persons were injured by firecrackers and fireworks majority of them illegal ones, according to the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday.

There were are a total of 340 injuries recorded from December 22, 2024 to January 1, 2025 (6 am) in government hospitals.

"This is 34 percent lower than the 519 total cases recorded during the same period in 2024," said the DOH.

Out of the firecracker injuries, there were 202 caused by illegal firecrackers, such as boga, 5-star, and piccolo.

It also noted that 239 victims are aged 19 years old and below, while 101 of the cases involved 20 years old and above.

But on New Year’s Eve, three people were rushed to East Avenue Medical Center, Two had their parts of their hands amputated after firecrackers they were holding prematurely exploded.

The other victim underwent an operation after he was hit by a whistle bomb to his body, a hospital spokesperson said.

In the last 24 hours, there were 141 fireworks-related injuries by the DOH.

It said the number of cases accounted for 46 out of 62 sentinel hospitals.

"The cases are lower for New Year 2025 but there are possible late reports," said the DOH. DMS