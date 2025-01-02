Alleged Chinese underwater drone found off Masbate: police

An underwater drone allegedly from China was recovered in the waters off San Pascual, Masbate on Monday, Bicol police said Wednesday.

The drone was found by three fishermen in Barangay Iniwaran around 6:15 am. The site was around nine kilometers away from the town, police said.

It was not known how long the drone has been in the area.

Fishermen brought the drone to the shore and turned over the unmanned vehicle to barangay officials.

The drone has markings HY-119, which refers to a Chinese underwater navigation and communication system. It was brought to the municipal police station for safekeeping. DMS