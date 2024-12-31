PNP records 15 cases of indiscriminate firing before New Year

Fifteen cases of indiscriminate firing were recorded before the New Year celebrations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said ten suspects were arrested for indiscriminate firing, including a police officer in Calabarzon, whom they filed a case of illegal discharge of firearms against.

She said that of the indiscriminate firing cases, four are from the National Capital Region (NCR), six are in Calabarzon, two are from Central Visayas, and one each in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

She added that four victims were injured.

“Apparently, it was a misunderstanding. A police officer shot the ground and immediately the police responded and arrested him. He is currently detained and a case was filed against him,” Fajardo told reporters.

Fajardo said they also recorded four stray bullet cases, three of which are in NCR and one in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

She said a member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was injured from a stray bullet in Sugod, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

“He noticed that (a bullet) went through their galvanized iron roof and he was hit on his shoulders. The slug has been extracted. It was submitted to the Forensic Group to determine the owner of the gun that was used. The victim is in a stable condition,” Fajardo said.

According to Fajardo, the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) is still investigating if the guns used in the three other stray bullet cases match any registered firearms.

She said that their campaign against illegal firecrackers is still ongoing and so far, they have recorded 542 operations and 30 suspects have been arrested, apart from those who were selling them online which the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) has arrested.

Fajardo warned the public against buying firecrackers online, stressing that could not verify the sources and if they are legitimate products.

She also reminded gun owners not to discharge them during the New Year’s Day celebration and police personnel not to use firearms outside of the performance of their official duties.

Fajardo said that since Sunday, 35,000 personnel have been deployed, including force multipliers and augmentation teams from other law enforcement agencies.

“As of today, we have not monitored any serious threat that would somehow disrupt our celebration of New Year’s Eve, but we cannot be complacent. We will maintain our security measures and continue to monitor to ensure a peaceful and safe New Year celebration,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS