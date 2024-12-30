Firecracker related injuries climb to 142 two days before New Year

Close to 150 individuals have sustained injuries caused by firecrackers and fireworks, as17 new victims were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday.

The DOH said there were 142 firecracker-related injuries recorded between December 22 and December 29, around 35 percent higher from the same period last year.

The only fatality so far was a 78-year-old man who died from injuries when a Judas Belt pyrotechnic went off.

It said 104 injuries were caused by illegal firecrackers, such as boga, 5-star, and piccolo.

The DOH said 115 victims are aged 19 years old and below.