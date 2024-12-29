Task force to go after POGOs who continue to operate past Dec. 31

Some small Philippine offshore gaming operators continue to defy President Ferdinand Marcos' ban and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission will go after them if they persist beyond the December 31 deadline.

PAOCC executive director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said they have a list of some small-scale POGOs which are going to be the targets of raids.

From a high of around 300 POGOs licensed by the government, Cruz said less than 20 are operating.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered POGOs closed after receiving reports it has become a source of criminal activity.

Another challenge they are facing is monitoring around 8,000 of 20,000 foreigners who used to work in POGO hubs who have not left the country.

Cruz said small-scale POGOs are using condominium buildings, gated subdivisions, beach resorts and even small hotels.

Cruz reminded mayors to be on the lookout for small-scale POGOs in their areas, warning that the government will not hesitate to run after them if they neglect their duty. DMS