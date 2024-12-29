Man, 78, is first firecracker fatality: DOH

A 78-year-man from Central Luzon became the first fatality from firecrackers , the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

The DOH said he succumbed to multiple blast injuries he sustained last December 22.

"We now have one recorded death because of firecracker use," it added.

The victim lighted up the Judas Belt, which a legal firecracker. He was brought to a hospital where passed away on Friday.

Assistant Health Secretary and spokesman Albert Domingo said: '' Fireworks, even if legal, are dangerous. They are bombs. They explode. They can kill."

He was one of the 125 victims of firecrackers and fireworks ahead of the New Year revelry.

The data is higher than the 97 total cases during the same period last year.

The health department said 91 out of the total cases were caused by illegal firecrackers, including boga, 5-star, and piccolo.

It added that 102 victims were aged 19 years old and below, while 23 are 20 years old and above

Among those hurt were two children in Carmona, Cavite. Police said the seven-year-old boy smashed the tube-like firecracker, unaware that it had black powder.

The explosion severely injured his left hand while his four-year-old sister, who was asleep, suffered injuries on her left foot. . DMS