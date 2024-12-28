Firecracker injuries top 100 four days before New Year: DOH

With New Year's Day four days away, injuries caused by firecrackers surpassed 100, with more than 80 victims aged 19 years old and below, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday,

The DOH said eight out of 10 injuries were caused by illegal firecrackers, especially boga.

"Some five percent of the 101 firecracker injuries needed amputation," said Assistant Health Secretary Albert Domingo.

The 101 firecracker-related injuries were recorded from December 22 to 27, with 32 additional cases reported in last 24 hours.

Domingo said regions with the most cases were in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region, and Central Visayas. DMS