4Ps leads first partylist survey for 2025: SWS

The Pagtibayin at Palaguin and Pangkabuhayang Pilipino (4Ps) partylist, which occupy two seats in the House of Representatives, topped the first Social Weather Stations’ party-list preference survey for the 2025 elections, in partnership with the Stratbase group.

Results show that the 4Ps partylist is the only group poised to gain three guaranteed seats for its nominees in the House of Representatives, with 13.51 percent preference.

There are 156 partylist groups vying for congressional seats in May 2025.

SWS survey results show that ACT-CIS ranked second with 5.63 percent and are poised to gain two seats. The group currently occupies three seats at the House of Representatives.

Senior Citizens and Duterte Youth are expected to secure two seats.

Senior Citizens ranked third with 4.62 percent while Duterte Youth placed fourth with 4.14 percent. Both currently occupy one seat each at the lower chamber.

Ako Bicol (3.56 percent), Tingog (2.86 percent), TGP (2.48 percent) and Uswag Ilonggo (2.2 percent), which all got more than two percent, are poised to get one guaranteed seat each.

Partylist representatives shall constitute 20 percent of the total number of the members of the House of Representatives.

The face-to-face poll, conducted last December 12 to 18, asked 2,097 registered voters nationwide to identify the partylist group they would most probably vote for if the elections were to take place during the survey period.

Respondents were presented with the official list of partylist groups from the Commission on Election that was available during the survey period.

Under the partylist law, groups which get at least two percent of votes are guaranteed one seat.

Groups that get more than 2 percent of votes may get additional seats based on a formula: percentage of votes acquired by the group multiplied by the number of remaining seats. Each partylist group can occupy a maximum of three seats in the lower chamber.

The remaining unoccupied seats will be allocated to other partylist groups according to their ranking. Each group will only be given one seat. Social Weather Stations