12月26日のまにら新聞から

One dead, 15 hurt in Quezon vehicular accident

［ 96 words｜2024.12.26｜英字 (English) ］

A man died and 15 others were injured when a van crashed into a center island in Lucena City, Quezon on Tuesday.

Calabarzon police said a Nissan Urvan was at a diversion road in Barangay Domoit when it rammed a center island around 12:10 a.m.

Police investigators said the vehicle came from Metro Manila and was headed for Bicol.

Rescuers rushed the victims to the Quezon Medical Center but the driver, whom probers have yet to identify, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The youngest injured is a six-year-old boy while the oldest is a 58-year-old man. DMS

