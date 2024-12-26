Rains to continue in several parts of the country

Three weather systems will continue to bring rains in several parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

The Office of Civil Defense held an emergency meeting to address ongoing threats from the shear line and other weather disturbances.

A total of 206, 684 persons or 55,254 families in Western and Eastern Visayas were affected by rains caused by the shear line.

There were 907 families or 2,705 persons who are staying inside 14 evacuation centers while 1,098 families or 3,372 persons are taking shelter elsewhere.

In its 5 pm advisory, the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol Region.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Albay, Sorsogon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental will experience moderate to heavy rainfall until Thursday afternoon.

Heavy to intense rain are forecast over Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes also until Thursday afternoon.

Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The rest of the country, including Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the Northeast Monsoon.

Pagasa said that Metro Manila will have improved weather condition starting Friday to Sunday but with chances of localized thunderstorms. Nicole Manalili-Jaspearl Tan/DMS