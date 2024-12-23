PITX reaches “record-breaking” number of 218,000 passengers before Christmas

Around 218,000 passengers trooped to the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Saturday, the highest number of passengers of the terminal in its history, an official said.

In an interview with dzBB, PITX corporate affairs office Kolyn Calbasa said that it surpassed their previous highest record of passengers which was 204,000 in December 23, 2023.

“Our last count on Saturday alone was 218,000. That’s record-breaking for us,” Calbasa said.

“We are expecting that by tomorrow, many will still be rushing to return to their provinces,” she added.

Cabalsa said there are additional buses deployed to travel to Bicol.

She also said there are buses given special permits to travel to Masbate and Batangas.

Cabalsa said there were no stranded passengers but there were 18 delayed trips on Saturday.

She assured the public that trips have resumed and are going smoothly.

Cabalsa advised people who will travel to arrive at the terminal early and not bring sharp or flammable objects. Jaspearl Tan/DMS