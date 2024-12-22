Comelec dismisses petition to disqualify Quiboloy from 2025 elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) allowed the senatorial bid of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for the May 2025 elections

The Comelec First Division junked a petition to declare Quiboloy as a nuisance candidate filed by Workers and Peasants Party president Jose Sonny Matula.

"The Petition deserves scant consideration for being unmeritorious and should be dismissed," said the Comelec First Division in its December 18 resolution.

Quiboloy, who is detained at the Pasig City Jail Male Dormitory, is facing cases of qualified human trafficking and child abuse before the Pasig and Quezon City courts.

The Comelec said the petition is also being junked as the claim that his candidacy is a mere strategy for Quiboloy to evade criminal prosecution, or to deflect attention from criminal cases isn't enough grounds to declare him as a nuisance bet.

"This Commission (First Division) cannot declare Respondent as a nuisance candidate based merely on speculations and the unsubstantiated allegations of the petitioner," said the Comelec. DMS