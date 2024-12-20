Marcos to incoming PAF chief, troops: No room for complacency

Following his farewell bid to the outgoing Philippine Air Force (PAF) commanding general, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday welcomed and congratulated incoming Air Force chief Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura.

In his speech during the change of command and retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. General Stephen Parreno, Marcos expressed his trust and confidence to Cordura in guiding PAF to become more agile, credible, and responsive to the demand of duty for the country and Filipinos.

“As we bid farewell to Lieutenant General Parreno’s distinguished tenure, we now warmly congratulate the newly appointed Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force Lieutenant General Arthur Cordura,” the President said.

“The road ahead is not without its challenges, but I am confident that you will rise to meet those challenges. With your steadfast leadership, you can guide the Air Force towards becoming an institution that is more agile, credible, and responsive to the demands of an ever-evolving security landscape,” he added.

Marcos also called on the men and women of the Air Force under the new leadership, to continue embodying the principles of honor, duty, and excellence in achieving greater heights and ensuring the safety and welfare of Filipinos.

“To the men and women of the Philippine Air Force, your service is a source of immense pride for our country. Under this new leadership, you may continue to reach even greater heights, embodying the principles of honor, duty, and excellence,” the President said.

“These times call for vigilance and for resolve. There is no room for complacency,” he added.

The President said he would prioritize the continuous modernization of the Armed Forces to empower them in protecting the country and the people.

“We must ensure that the continued modernization of our armed forces remains a priority, empowering us to protect the ideals that define our nation.” Presidential News Desk