Marcos defers signing proposed P6.35 trillion budget for 2025

The Philippine government will review the proposed P6.35 trillion budget for 2025 following statements from lawmakers, including the sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., questioning cuts and changes in the bill.

Instead of being signed on Friday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Wednesday ''certain items and provisions of the national budget bill will be vetoed in the interest of public welfare, to conform with the fiscal program, and in compliance with laws.''

The signing would not push through “to allow more time for a rigorous and exhaustive review of a measure that will determine the course of the nation for the next year,'' he said.

“While we cannot yet announce the date of the signing, we can now confirm that certain items and provisions of the national budget bill will be vetoed in the interest of public welfare, to conform with the fiscal program, and in compliance with laws,” he added.

He said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is leading the assessment of the 2025 national budget in consultation with the heads of departments.

Senator Imee Marcos, in a privilege speech Wednesday afternoon, said it would be best for the president to return the proposed 2025 national budget to the bicameral conference committee rather than using his veto powers.

The senator said there was lack of transparency by the bicameral conference committee in approving the proposed 2025 national budget.

There was no government subsidy for the Philippine Health Corp.

The president previously said that the government would restore DepEd’s budget cut.

“On the subject of the DepEd, we are still looking into it. I think it is contrary to all our policy directions when we talk about the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) development of our educational sector and then the continuing development,” Marcos told reporters.

“The P10 billion that was reduced comes from the computerization item. So we’re working on it to make sure that we will restore it. I do not want to line item veto anything because that just gets in the way. So we’re still talking about it and trying to find a way,” he said.

The General Appropriations Act was ratified by the bicameral conference committee last week. DMS-Jaspearl Tan