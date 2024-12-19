House committee recommends filing charges over crimes against Duterte, dela Rosa, Go and others

The House Quad Committee on Wednesday recommended filing charges over crimes against humanity against former President Rodrigo Duterte, Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Christopher Lawrence Go, and several police officials linked to the killings in the past administration’s war on drugs.

The police officials who were also accused of allegedly committing crimes against humanity included former Philippine National Police chiefs Oscar Albayalde and Debold Sinas, as well as colonels Royina Garma and Edilberto Leonardo.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Ace Barbers, the Quad Committee lead chairperson, presented this as part of the panel’s progress report.

He said Duterte and his co-accused were “perpetrators of crimes against humanity under Section 6 of Republic Act 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.”

He added that as a result of their probe, the committee has filed several bills including the classifying and penalizing extrajudicial killings; prohibiting offshore gaming operations in the country; allowing civil forfeiture of illegally acquired real estate properties by foreign nationals; and canceling birth certificates fraudulently acquired by foreign nationals.

The Quad Committee is composed of the House Committees on Dangerous Drugs,Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts. Jaspearl Tan/DMS