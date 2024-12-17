Marcos opens Malacanang for Pinoys to enjoy Yuletide festivities

Malacanang has opened to the public the traditional Misa De Gallo and other holiday activities for Filipinos to enjoy the Christmas display with joyful music, delicious Pinoy delicacies, and free carnival rides.

Through the celebration themed “Tara sa Palasyo,” the Palace grounds are open to the public starting Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the Christmas activity featuring live music, food and rides.

In a social media posting, Malacanang said the public could complete the Misa De Gallo from Dec. 16 to 24, starting 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

They could also enjoy the native Christmas delicacies like kakanin and hot chocolate from Dec. 16 to 24 from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“Makisaya gabi-gabi mula Disyembre 16-23, 6 p.m. sa Christmas Display na may masayang musika, masarap na pagkain, at libreng Carnival Rides!,” said the Palace announcement.

Early this month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacanang, saying his Christmas wish is for Filipinos to feel the spirit of the season despite this year’s challenges.

“And it is a joyful time for all the Filipinos. But as we celebrate, I would like to ask you to hold a thought for all those people who up to now are trying to recover from the effects of the six typhoons that we suffered in twenty-three days,” he said.

“Many of them are still in the shelters. Many of them are still in need.” Presidential News Desk