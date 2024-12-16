14 quakes recorded at Kanlaon Volcano: Phivolcs

Fourteen volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island within 24 hours, state seismologists said on Sunday.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the volcano emitted 3620 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day and produced a 50-meter tall plume that drifted west-southwest, with continuous degassing.

Kanlaon Volcano is still at Alert Level 3, Phivolcs said. It was raised to the current level after its eruption on Monday.

Phivolcs advised the evacuation of residents at the 6-kilometer radius from the volcano's summit.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) last week said that more than 39,000 persons or over 9,000 families were evacuated in La Carlota City, La Castellana City, and Kanlaon City in Negros Occidental

It also prohibited any aircraft from flying near the volcano.

Phivolcs said possible hazards that can occur include sudden explosive eruption, lava flow or effusion and ashfall. Jaspearl Tan/DMS