Chinese Defense Ministry warns of stronger countermeasures vs Philippines

China's Ministry of National Defense warns stronger countermeasures against the Philippines should it "stubbornly follow the wrong path".

In a press briefing on Friday, Chinese Defense spokesperson Senior Col. Wu Qian said the Philippines, with the US support and solicitation, has been stirring up troubles on many spots in the South China Sea.

"China's position is clear and consistent: More provocations lead to stronger countermeasures; Should the Philippine side stubbornly follow the wrong path, China will never back down," said Wu.

"Wherever they go, whether transiting or resupplying, the Philippine ship's deck is always full of reporters. The real issue, however, is never about who has more reporters, but who has more legitimacy," he added.

Early this month the Philippines reported the ''aggressive actions'' of Chinese vessels against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships conducting maritime patrol operations in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal.

Prior to the incident, the PCG also deployed two vessels to Rozul Reef after a Chinese Navy helicopter harassed Filipino fishermen last November 28.

"From Ren'ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) to Xianbin Jiao (Sabina Shoal) and from Houteng Jiao (Iroquois reef) to Huangyan Dao (Scarborough Shoal, such repeated provocations have allowed the international community to see clearly who is undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea and who is fabricating and spreading lies," Wu said when asked his comment about the recent incidents. Robina Asido/DMS