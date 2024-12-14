Marcos renews vow to turn AFP into a world-class force

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated the strong commitment of his administration to modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“To all the members of the AFP, be assured that this Administration remains committed to transforming our AFP into a world-class force that is a source of national pride and national security,” Marcos said.

The President made the remarks during the joint graduation ceremony of the Major Services Officer Candidate Course (MS OCC) on Friday.

Marcos emphasized the transformation of the AFP will begin with investments in its talents, specialists, and leaders who will bridge the gap between tradition and innovation.

“We will modernize your equipment, enhance your training programs, ensure that you are equipped to face challenges not just of today, but also of the future,” Marcos said.

“Because together, we will build an AFP that will stand as a beacon of strength, of alliance, resilience, and technological excellence,” he added.

Addressing the new graduates, Marcos reminded them of their sworn duties to the country and the people.

“To the Philippine Army class, ‘Katarakian,’ Philippine Navy class, ‘Mangisalakan’… Air Force class, ‘Sigmandigan,’ maligayang pagtatapos sa inyong lahat,” the President said.

“Maraming salamat sa pagtanggap sa hamong makapagsilbi sa ating minamahal na Pilipinas. Saan man kayo maitalaga, nawa’y maglingkod kayo nang may kahusayan, katapatan at karangalan,” he added.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos emphasized the importance of everyone’s participation in building a stronger, safer and more prosperous Bagong Pilipinas.

The MS OCC is a one-year program for baccalaureate degree holders to be commissioned as officers in the Philippine Army (PA) and Philippine Air Forces as second lieutenants.

It is also for the Philippine Navy (PN) as ensigns in the AFP regular force.

The program includes basic military training, officer training, warfighting, and fields of specialization aligned with the respective service branches.

As the AFP Transformation Roadmap, which calls for fostering a joint force culture, the initiative for a Joint OCC began in 2013 as a foundation for developing synergy among the major service branches. Presidential News Desk