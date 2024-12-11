House panel to file charges vs about 10 persons and propose 15 laws following drug war probe

The House Quad Committee would file charges against about 10 persons and propose 15 measures as a result of their probe on the Duterte administration’s war on drugs and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), a lawmaker said Tuesday.

“We have more or less around 15 new remedial laws, which we will push as a result of our 12 Quad Comm hearings,” Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the panel, said.

Asked about how many people they would suggest filing charges against, Barbers said it was “at least close to ten” individuals.

“All of our recommendations, assuming we will recommend the filing of criminal, administrative cases, this will involve active, retired, and recently retired (government officials),” he said.

He added that allthese findings would be included in the Quad Committee’s progress report.

Barbers said that if the progress report would be finalized on Thursday, the panel would elevate it to the House plenary.

He said they would coordinate with the Department of Justice (DOJ), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and even with the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the cases they would suggest to be filed against government officials.

According to Barbers, hearings on POGOs would end on Wednesday, while the probe on the extrajudicial killings and drug war would continue. Jaspearl Tan/DMS